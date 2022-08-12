Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s previous close.

STRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Starry Group Stock Down 19.3 %

NYSE:STRY opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33. Starry Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Insider Activity

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starry Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,298.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,386 shares of company stock worth $1,397,133.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

