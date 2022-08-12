Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

