Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,474 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $171,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.64 and a 200 day moving average of $279.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

