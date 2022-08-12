Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:STC opened at $54.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

