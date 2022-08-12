Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of CleanSpark Call Options (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,143 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical volume of 1,908 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 4.42.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.