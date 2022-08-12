Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of UWM Call Options (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 31,929 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 685% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,066 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in UWM during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.99.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.35. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $821.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UWM will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. UWM’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

