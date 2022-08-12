Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PHM opened at $44.27 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.