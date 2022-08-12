Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $44.27 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

