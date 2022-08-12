StockNews.com Downgrades Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) to Sell

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

