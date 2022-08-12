StockNews.com Downgrades Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) to Sell

Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

About Burford Capital

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.