StockNews.com Downgrades Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) to Sell

Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Burford Capital Stock Performance
Shares of BUR opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $12.45.
About Burford Capital
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.