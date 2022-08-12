StockNews.com Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

