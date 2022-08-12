StockNews.com Downgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Buy

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
KFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Korn Ferry Stock Performance
Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.40. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.