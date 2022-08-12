StockNews.com Downgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Buy

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

KFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.40. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

