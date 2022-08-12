StockNews.com Downgrades Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) to Hold

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $153.21 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day moving average of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

