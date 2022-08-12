StockNews.com Downgrades Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Buy

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $827.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 221.2% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after buying an additional 1,714,494 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.