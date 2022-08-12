StockNews.com Downgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Sell

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Performant Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $185.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of -0.32.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

