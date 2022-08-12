StockNews.com Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Qualys Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $145.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.52. Qualys has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,709. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 141,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

