StockNews.com Downgrades Revlon (NYSE:REV) to Hold

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

REV stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Revlon has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Revlon by 116.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Revlon by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revlon during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Mittleman Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revlon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mittleman Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

