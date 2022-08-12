StockNews.com Downgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Up 0.3 %

BFS opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.05. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79.

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 1,250 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.