StockNews.com Downgrades Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Hold

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

