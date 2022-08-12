StockNews.com Downgrades Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to Sell

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESNGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Sesen Bio Price Performance

SESN opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sesen Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 44.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46,718 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

