StockNews.com Downgrades Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to Sell

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio Price Performance

SESN opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 44.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46,718 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.