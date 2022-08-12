StockNews.com Downgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BSRR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 675,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 527,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

