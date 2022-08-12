StockNews.com Downgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Sell

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.28). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $295,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,886,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after buying an additional 378,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,364,000 after buying an additional 164,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.