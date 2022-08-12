StockNews.com Downgrades White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) to Sell

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

WTM opened at $1,262.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,244.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,142.30. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

