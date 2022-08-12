StockNews.com Upgrades ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) to “Hold”

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.05. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

