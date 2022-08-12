StockNews.com Upgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Hold

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCXI. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.
ChemoCentryx Stock Performance
CCXI opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 249,434 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.
