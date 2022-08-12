StockNews.com Upgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to “Hold”

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENTA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 960.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 53,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 138,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

