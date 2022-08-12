StockNews.com Upgrades Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) to “Strong-Buy”

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

