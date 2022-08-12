StockNews.com Upgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to Buy

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $333.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

FutureFuel Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.