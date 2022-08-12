StockNews.com Upgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to Buy

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
FutureFuel Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FF opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $333.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.70.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
