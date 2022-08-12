StockNews.com Upgrades Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to “Hold”

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,007,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,210,495.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,281.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,007,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,210,495.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,177,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,933,331. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

