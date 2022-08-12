StockNews.com Upgrades Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) to “Hold”

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.24. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

