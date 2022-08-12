StockNews.com Upgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to “Buy”

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 144,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,401,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,111,000 after acquiring an additional 64,475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 34,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

