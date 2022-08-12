Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of STOK stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $813.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 499.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.