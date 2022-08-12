Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Stoneridge in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Stoneridge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

NYSE SRI opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $572.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 189,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

