STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $28.80 on Friday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. State Street Corp increased its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,418,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in STORE Capital by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

