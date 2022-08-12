Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. Stride has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stride will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Stride by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after acquiring an additional 602,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after buying an additional 343,338 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Stride by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 269,450 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 44.9% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 462,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 143,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Stride by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 377,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 128,022 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

