SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). SVB Leerink has a “Market Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

CSTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.17. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $78.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,469 shares of company stock worth $315,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.