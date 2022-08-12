SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.21). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.98) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($9.13) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRSP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $139.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

