SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.78). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Turning Point Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $76.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Turning Point Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -0.18. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $82.20.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue was down 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $88,654.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $20,152,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,160,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.