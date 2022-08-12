SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $68.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GBT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,680,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,716,000 after purchasing an additional 284,877 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,834,000 after purchasing an additional 304,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,520,000 after purchasing an additional 595,983 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

