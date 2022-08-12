SVB Leerink Weighs in on Quanterix Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Quanterix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanterix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QTRX. Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $375.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.46. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $60.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.62 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%.

In related news, Director David R. Walt acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,909.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,097 shares of company stock worth $51,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

