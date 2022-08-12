Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.64.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

