swisspartners Ltd. Has $319,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,132.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.64 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 126.08, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

