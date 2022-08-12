Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.75.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 694.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $140.04 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $166.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

