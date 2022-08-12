Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average is $138.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after acquiring an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after acquiring an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.