Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.03. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,714,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.