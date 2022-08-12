TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCRR opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.78.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04).

Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.