TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,763.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,394 shares of company stock worth $2,646,825. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

