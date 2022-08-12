Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

MSFT stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

