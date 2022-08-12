Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,536 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after buying an additional 652,526 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.64 and a 200 day moving average of $279.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

