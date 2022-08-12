Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Olaplex Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Olaplex in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.22 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 63.43%.
Olaplex Price Performance
Olaplex stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 37.40. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $30.41.
Institutional Trading of Olaplex
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,636,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth $41,576,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,597,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 1,079.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 874,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
