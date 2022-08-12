Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,276,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

